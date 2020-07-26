Cwm LLC Grows Position in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 17.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,791 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth $4,787,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,703 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.92.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $53.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.95.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $652.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.22 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 5.15%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.