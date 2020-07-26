Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.24% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,176,000. IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 368.6% in the first quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,158,000 after buying an additional 56,492 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the first quarter worth $5,696,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the first quarter worth $2,357,000.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF stock opened at $116.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.85. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 12-month low of $70.36 and a 12-month high of $122.73.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

