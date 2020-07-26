Cwm LLC Purchases 985 Shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Cwm LLC boosted its position in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,961,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 961,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,071,000 after purchasing an additional 194,710 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,425,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 486,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,432,000 after purchasing an additional 58,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,387,000. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $156.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.87 and a beta of 0.23. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $114.55 and a fifty-two week high of $168.21.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.90 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

