Cwm LLC Sells 1,464 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cwm LLC cut its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $76.38 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $81.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.47.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

