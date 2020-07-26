Cwm LLC Sells 21,686 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 49.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,686 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 807.6% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter worth $31,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YUMC. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

YUMC stock opened at $52.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $54.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.43.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.41. Yum China had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.