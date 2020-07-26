Cwm LLC Sells 831 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Cwm LLC lowered its stake in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 24,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 32.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $32.97 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.21, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($2.66). OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a positive return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $431.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3875 per share. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

