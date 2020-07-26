Cwm LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in TTEC by 12,322.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in TTEC by 30.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in TTEC by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in TTEC during the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TTEC during the first quarter worth $121,000. 34.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Tracy L. Bahl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,739 shares in the company, valued at $349,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 61.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TTEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on TTEC in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $45.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. TTEC Holdings Inc has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $50.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $432.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.29 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 4.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

