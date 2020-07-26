D Orazio & Associates Inc. Sells 699 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.3% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,965,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,421,000 after acquiring an additional 572,077 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,879 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,870 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,139,107,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,435,000 after buying an additional 13,703,905 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $148.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.