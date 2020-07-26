Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DASTY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dassault Systemes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systemes in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Dassault Systemes stock opened at $169.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Dassault Systemes has a 1 year low of $113.37 and a 1 year high of $187.67. The company has a market cap of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 77.63, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.34.

Dassault Systemes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Dassault Systemes had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Research analysts forecast that Dassault Systemes will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dassault Systemes by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dassault Systemes by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dassault Systemes by 208.9% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,524 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Dassault Systemes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 252,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dassault Systemes during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systemes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. The company offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design (CAD); GEOVIA, which models and simulates the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

