Davis R M Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,216 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.3% of Davis R M Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $64,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Argus raised their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Oppenheimer cut Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.99.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $201.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $130.78 and a 12 month high of $216.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.26. The firm has a market cap of $1,526.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

