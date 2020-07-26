Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Davita were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of Davita by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Davita by 6.2% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Davita by 178.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Davita by 255.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Davita by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on DVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Davita in a research report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Davita from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

DVA opened at $87.33 on Friday. Davita Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.51 and a fifty-two week high of $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.36. Davita had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul J. Diaz sold 5,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $473,833.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,882.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $47,261.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,957.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,109 shares of company stock valued at $989,903 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

