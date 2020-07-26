Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) SVP Sells $209,000.00 in Stock

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) SVP Thomas Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $209,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,953. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Garcia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 13th, Thomas Garcia sold 1,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $199,000.00.

On Friday, July 10th, Thomas Garcia sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.86, for a total value of $97,430.00.

Shares of NYSE DECK opened at $205.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.97. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52 week low of $78.70 and a 52 week high of $218.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $197.17 and its 200 day moving average is $169.58.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.48. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DECK. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 914,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 750,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,617,000 after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $90,450,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 492,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,031,000 after acquiring an additional 21,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

