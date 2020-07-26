Deep South Resources (CVE:DSM) Shares Down 8%

Deep South Resources Inc (CVE:DSM)’s share price fell 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12, 105,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 189,282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 million and a P/E ratio of -8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Deep South Resources (CVE:DSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Deep South Resources Company Profile (CVE:DSM)

Deep-South Resources Inc, a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, cobalt, and gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Haib project located in the south of Namibia. It also has an option to acquire 75% interest in the Kapili Tepe project that consists of one mining license and two exploration licenses located in the Sivas Province of the North Central part of Turkey.

