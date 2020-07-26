Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Descartes Systems Group were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Descartes Systems Group by 7,481.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 23.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 19.6% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Descartes Systems Group from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James set a $42.00 target price on Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $52.72 on Friday. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.17 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.24.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

