Digipath (OTCMKTS:DIGP) Trading Down 8.5%

Digipath Inc (OTCMKTS:DIGP)’s stock price was down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.03 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 77,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 75,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.90.

Digipath (OTCMKTS:DIGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. Digipath had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 435.90%.

Digipath Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DIGP)

DigiPath, Inc together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis related testing services in the United States. The company offers cannabis lab testing services in Las Vegas to Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides a balanced and unbiased approach to cannabis news, interviews, and education with a news/talk radio show, app, national marijuana news Website, and social media presence focusing on the political, economic, medicinal, scientific, and cultural dimensions of medicinal and recreational marijuana industry.

