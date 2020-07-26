Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU) Trading Down 1.4%

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPUU)’s share price fell 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.85 and last traded at $59.27, 10,386 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 70% from the average session volume of 34,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.13.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPUU. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at $221,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares by 345.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 2X Shares by 187.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 23,532 shares in the last quarter.

