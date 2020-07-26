Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Raised to $71.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $50.82 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.88.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld bought 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,675.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,433. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 30,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 17,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.