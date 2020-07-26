Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. reduced its holdings in Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.06% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $5,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 71.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,413,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,818,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020,257 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 52.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,416,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,334,000 after buying an additional 4,622,659 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Discovery Inc Series C during the fourth quarter worth $140,850,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,486,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,339,000 after buying an additional 920,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 4.9% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,977,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,159,000 after buying an additional 648,841 shares during the last quarter. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DISCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Discovery Inc Series C from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

DISCK stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Discovery Inc Series C has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $31.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.50.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 18.54%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

