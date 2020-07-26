Dock Street Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,965,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,421,000 after acquiring an additional 572,077 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,879 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,870 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $4,139,107,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703,905 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $148.12 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JNJ. UBS Group downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.