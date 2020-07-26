Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DOMO. ValuEngine lowered Domo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Domo from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Cowen lifted their price target on Domo from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Domo from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Domo from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

Domo has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $38.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average is $22.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.26. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.76% and a negative net margin of 63.49%. The company had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,277,624.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 7,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $247,020.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,932.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,241 shares of company stock valued at $1,203,517. Insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Domo by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Domo by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Domo by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 26,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 119.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

