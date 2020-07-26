eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,157 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in eBay by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $964,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $324,031,000. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $169,819,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in eBay by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,338,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $437,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,125 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth about $55,484,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,517. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $55.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.72. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EBAY. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on eBay from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush lifted their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra cut eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on eBay from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut eBay from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.54.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.