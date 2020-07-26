Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) PT Raised to $29.00

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Echo Global Logistics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $26.40 on Friday. Echo Global Logistics has a 12-month low of $14.17 and a 12-month high of $27.14. The stock has a market cap of $702.50 million, a PE ratio of 165.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $19.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.16. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $514.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.76 million. Equities research analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Echo Global Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

