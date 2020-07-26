Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Raised to $90.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EW. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.67 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.67 to $83.33 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $83.33 to $76.67 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $78.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52-week low of $51.51 and a 52-week high of $82.55. The company has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.16, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.93, for a total value of $162,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,973,723.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $41,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,565,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 279,373 shares of company stock valued at $26,158,715. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $817,865,000 after purchasing an additional 210,206 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 89,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,861,000 after purchasing an additional 45,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

