Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eni SpA (NYSE:E) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,944 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in E. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter valued at $1,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ENI by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 757,237 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,444,000 after purchasing an additional 314,650 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ENI by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,478 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after purchasing an additional 47,265 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of ENI by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 41,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ENI by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,145 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 1.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE E opened at $19.74 on Friday. Eni SpA has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $32.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.73.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). ENI had a positive return on equity of 3.97% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Eni SpA will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on E shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ENI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

