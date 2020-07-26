Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,754 Shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of National Beverage worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 5.6% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 7.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 368,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 23,985 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 45.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of National Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $699,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 9.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $67.15 on Friday. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $68.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.13.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. National Beverage had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $262.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIZZ. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of National Beverage from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of National Beverage to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

