Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 20,956 Shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,386 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,956 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Knowles worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Knowles by 6.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,485 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,183,000 after purchasing an additional 156,917 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 2.4% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,400,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,117,000 after buying an additional 56,840 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 110.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,132,366 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,531,000 after buying an additional 1,117,546 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 26.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,453,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,448,000 after buying an additional 306,930 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 56.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,418,972 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,986,000 after buying an additional 511,776 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KN. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Knowles from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.99. Knowles Corp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $163.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 million. Knowles had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Knowles Corp will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

