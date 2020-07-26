Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,013 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,615,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,894,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $186,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,653 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,867,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $242,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,242 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,767,275 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $156,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Rogers Communications by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,888,300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $292,538,000 after acquiring an additional 895,432 shares during the last quarter. 43.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCI stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.81. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $53.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 18.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.3717 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCI. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

