Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,590 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,244 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARMK. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Aramark by 28.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Fort L.P. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 25.8% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 20.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 31.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ARMK. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Aramark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $22.66 on Friday. Aramark has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aramark will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Keith Bethel sold 12,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $353,567.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,623.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Gerard Ondrof purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.99 per share, with a total value of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,447.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

