Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 32,326 Shares of Direxion Daily Developed Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DZK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Developed Markets Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:DZK) by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,326 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 18.69% of Direxion Daily Developed Markets Bull 3X Shares worth $1,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Developed Markets Bull 3X Shares by 18.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period.

Shares of DZK stock opened at $42.57 on Friday. Direxion Daily Developed Markets Bull 3X Shares has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $76.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.61.

