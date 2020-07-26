Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 54,770 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSCL. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 327.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 65,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 50,155 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 13,374 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average of $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.15 and a 12-month high of $21.49.

Read More: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.