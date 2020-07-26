Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 108.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $51.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

Shares of NYSE HIW opened at $36.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Highwoods Properties’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

