Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,307 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,364,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 252,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 56,672 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $5,021,000.

VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $18.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.75.

About VanEck Vectors Short Municipal ETF

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

