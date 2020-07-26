Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf Co (NYSE:ELY) by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,126 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Callaway Golf worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 14,433.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,671,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,284 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Callaway Golf by 73.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,352,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,470 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Callaway Golf during the fourth quarter valued at $20,674,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the first quarter worth about $7,246,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 11.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,285,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,019,000 after buying an additional 541,991 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELY opened at $17.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.77. Callaway Golf Co has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $442.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.70 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 3.67%. Callaway Golf’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf Co will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELY. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $14.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.27.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other. The Golf Clubs segment provides golf drivers and fairway woods, hybrids, irons and wedges, putters, packaged sets, and pre-owned golf clubs.

