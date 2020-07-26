Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stake in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,476 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in ITT by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ITT shares. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

ITT stock opened at $59.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.60. ITT Inc has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $663.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

In related news, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $252,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,095.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

