Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.81 Million Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of STAAR Surgical worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $4,396,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in STAAR Surgical by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $54.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a current ratio of 5.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.50 and its 200-day moving average is $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.38 and a beta of 1.68. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $62.51.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 39,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $1,728,205.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 147,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,485,561.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $942,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 53,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,417.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 303,300 shares of company stock worth $12,192,414. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

