Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 64,949 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Foot Locker by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,766,738 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $61,007,000 after acquiring an additional 927,890 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Foot Locker by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,884,800 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $101,722,000 after acquiring an additional 322,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,440,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Foot Locker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300,443 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $28,673,000 after acquiring an additional 34,338 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Foot Locker by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,090,587 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $24,048,000 after acquiring an additional 228,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $47.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

FL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.