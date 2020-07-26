Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,365 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,270 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 5.9% during the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 15,140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 44.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 17.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 43.5% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. 7.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

AMX opened at $13.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.81. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.72.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.65 billion. Equities analysts forecast that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.1779 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

