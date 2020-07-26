Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,701 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Getty Realty worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the first quarter valued at $106,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Getty Realty by 102.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Getty Realty by 17.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Getty Realty during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

GTY stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $33.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average of $28.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.79.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 86.05%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTY. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Getty Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

