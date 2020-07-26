Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 29,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,230,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 639.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 156,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,901,000 after buying an additional 135,493 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $51.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.97 and its 200 day moving average is $50.66. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.04 and a 1 year high of $52.16.

