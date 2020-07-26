Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,195 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the first quarter worth $30,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the second quarter worth about $106,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.76, for a total transaction of $2,081,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 844,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,144,383.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Chelsea R. Stoner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total transaction of $491,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,996,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 346,591 shares of company stock worth $36,577,958 over the last ninety days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AVLR opened at $123.93 on Friday. Avalara Inc has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $144.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -177.04 and a beta of 0.89.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.24 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. Avalara’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avalara Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Avalara from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Avalara from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Avalara from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Avalara from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Avalara from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.46.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

