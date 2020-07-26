Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,508 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Comfort Systems USA worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 212.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 22,158 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 99.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,792 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after purchasing an additional 33,213 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth $8,935,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.07. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $53.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.63 million. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.26%. Comfort Systems USA’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

In other news, Chairman Franklin Myers bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.75 per share, for a total transaction of $104,125.00. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 19,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $831,819.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 266,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,402,160.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,115 shares of company stock worth $444,269. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical and related systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

