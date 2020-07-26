Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 62,240 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 290.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,240 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 32,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 67,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 91,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.35.

