Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 151.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,456 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSCO. New Potomac Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $22.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.51.

Read More: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.