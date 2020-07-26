Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,451 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KB. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,479,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,219,000 after acquiring an additional 167,045 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,084,000 after acquiring an additional 139,911 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,153,000 after acquiring an additional 128,500 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 835,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,723,000 after acquiring an additional 123,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in KB Financial Group by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 605,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after buying an additional 114,900 shares during the last quarter. 6.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSE KB opened at $29.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. KB Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.41.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KB Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

