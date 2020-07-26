Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) by 30.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 109,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,359 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,856,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 299.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,345,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,787,000 after buying an additional 1,008,371 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $19,493,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2,356.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,242,000 after buying an additional 412,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,984,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,892,000 after purchasing an additional 240,240 shares in the last quarter.

KTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

NYSE:KTB opened at $17.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.24. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $43.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 380.70%. The firm had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.47 million. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Waldron purchased 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,767.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,443. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,475 shares in the company, valued at $439,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

