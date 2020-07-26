Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Plexus worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the fourth quarter worth $3,469,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 186.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 77,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plexus by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 129,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,938,000 after acquiring an additional 19,799 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

In other Plexus news, VP Steven J. Frisch sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.83, for a total value of $739,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,130,282.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 8,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $559,057.73. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,021.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,963. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLXS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Plexus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Plexus from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Plexus from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $71.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.30. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.05. Plexus Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $86.53.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $857.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.94 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.