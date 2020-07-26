Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,635 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,528 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,768 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 156.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 121,433 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,663,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,384,000 after acquiring an additional 70,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $30.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.53. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 37.70%. The company had revenue of $129.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FFIN. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. TheStreet upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

In other news, Director Tucker S. Bridwell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $553,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,556.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tucker S. Bridwell sold 23,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $610,781.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,919.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,267 shares of company stock valued at $259,213 and have sold 63,206 shares valued at $1,836,182. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

