Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,771 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

LPLA opened at $75.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.08. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.59.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.55% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPLA. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded LPL Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. CSFB increased their price target on LPL Financial from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on LPL Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.10.

In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.70, for a total value of $1,714,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,896,026.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 5,418 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total value of $466,056.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,193.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

