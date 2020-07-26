Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,102,405 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,935 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,102,405 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 476.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 291,656 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 241,078 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Ford Motor by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 78,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 25,442 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 49,493 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 38,422 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 15,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.54.

Ford Motor stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $9.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. purchased 194,950 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,252,369.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

