Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,733 Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,733 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of EPR Properties worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of EPR Properties by 485.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 4,358.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in EPR Properties by 2,305.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EPR opened at $31.23 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $12.56 and a 12 month high of $79.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.20. The company has a current ratio of 14.79, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.75). EPR Properties had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $151.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

